Tornado cleanup continues in Jefferson City

Jeffeson City tornado recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Disaster relief and cleanup efforts continued in Jefferson City on Wednesday, three weeks after a twister hit the town.

An EF-3 tornado ripped through Jefferson City on May 22 and brought wind speeds up to 160 mph, destroying commercial and residential buildings along the Highway 54 corridor.

Homeowners and business have also faced weeks of ongoing flooding. The Missouri River remained in major flood stage Wednesday at 31.2 feet in Jefferson City but was slowly falling.

Jefferson City Public Works Director Britt Smith said crews have picked up the equivalent of 2,750 dump truck loads of debris so far. He said the final day to set out wind-blown debris is June 16.

The Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church is helping offer short term disaster relief and will post to its Facebook page with the latest updates and events.

People affected by the tornado can get connected with debris management, food, supplies, counseling, housing, transportation assistance and financial support.

Those needing help are asked to bring proof of address or identification if possible.

Diaster relief is available at Capital West Event Center on 1315 Fair Grounds Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (573) 635-7004 or (573) 635-5079 for more information.