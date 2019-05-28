Tornado that hit Eldon was an EF-1

A damaged home in Eldon after the tornado that hit May 22, 2019.

ELDON, Mo. - The National Weather Service has labeled a tornado that ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in Eldon an EF-1, with winds of about 104 mph.

The tornado was about 880 yards wide at its peak and was on the ground for about 13 miles before crossing into Cole County, the National Weather Service's Springfield office reported. Only one person was injured in the storm.

The twister was part of an outbreak across Missouri last Wednesday, including a powerful storm that destroyed buildings and cars in Jefferson City. The EF-3 with 160-mph winds was on the ground for more than 19 miles, going through Jefferson City and ending in Callaway County. The tornado was the same one that touched down in Miller County but strengthened to an EF-2 as it crossed into Cole County and became an EF-3 a few miles from Jefferson City.

A weak tornado also touched down in Audrain County near Mexico the same night.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said the EF-0 tornado packed winds of about 85 mph and was 150 yards wide. The twister, which touched down at about 10 p.m., was on the ground for less than an hour and resulted in no injuries, the weather service said.

The storm uprooted trees at Route J and Bean Creek and moved north-northwest, damaging a barn and uprooting more trees.