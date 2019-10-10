Tower repair complete; Networks of Mid-Missouri broadcasting at full, temporary power

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: The Networks of Mid-Missouri temporary broadcast tower is now broadcasting near its full strength, meaning the signal should be available for most viewers over the air and on satellite and cable services.

ABC 17 newscasts are also available online through the News Now livestream.

The project to replace the permanent broadcast tower remains on schedule for completion by Nov. 1.

ORIGINAL: ABC 17 News was not available on some platforms Thursday evening as crews worked on the station's broadcast tower.

Technicians powered down the tower for repairs Thursday afternoon. Channels operated by The Networks of Mid-Missouri, including ABC 17 and FOX 22, will be unavailable during the repairs except on Mediacom and CenturyLink and on digital platforms.

ABC 17 newscasts are available live through the News Now livestream, which can be viewed on the ABC 17 News website and on the ABC 17 News app. The channels remain available on other digital platforms such as YouTube TV.