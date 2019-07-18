Tractor trailer catches fire in Walmart parking lot

A truck catches fire in the parking lot of Walmart in Mexico, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

MEXICO, Mo. - A tractor trailer caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Mexico, Missouri.

Fire crews responded to the area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and when they arrived, they found a tractor trailer that was hauling hay burning in the parking lot of the business.

One of the fuel tanks erupted just before fire units arrived, according to a news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department.

The driver told authorities he was driving on Highway 54 near Mexico when he heard a "pop." When he pulled off of the road, he saw a fire near the driver's side rear wheels of the tractor, the release said.

No one was hurt in the incident, and that area of the parking lot will be closed until the straw can be removed.