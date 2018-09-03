Tractor-trailer driver suspected of DWI in I-70 crash

Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District

UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned on Interstate 70 in Boone County on Sunday night was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI.

Juan M. Gonzalez, 44, of Laredo, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of DWI at about 10 p.m. and booked into the Boone County Jail, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's arrest reports website. The site listed Gonzalez as an aggravated offender, meaning he has been found guilty of DWI in the past.

A separate patrol crash report said Gonzalez was driving a 2017 Freightliner eastbound at the 117 mile marker of I-70 when the vehicle went off the road and overturned at about 9 p.m. Gonzalez was taken by highway patrol troopers to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash and response closed both lanes of the highway.

UPDATE: ABC 17 News crews on scene said that both lanes of eastbound I-70 near Route O are still closed as of 11:34 p.m.



ORIGINAL STORY: Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp confirmed a tractor trailer rollover closed both lanes of I-70 Sunday night.



Joint Communications called out the crash near Route O and mile marker 117 around 9:00 p.m.



Blomenkamp said the driver was fine. He said Boone County fire officials are no longer on scene.



ABC 17 News has a crew heading to the scene to confirm if the lanes are still closed.