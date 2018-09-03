Tractor trailer rollover closes both lanes of I-70

Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District

UPDATE: ABC 17 News crews on scene said that both lanes of eastbound I-7o near Route O are still closed as of 11:34 p.m.



ORIGINAL STORY: Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp confirmed a tractor trailer rollover closed both lanes of I-70 Sunday night.



Joint Communications called out the crash near Route O and mile marker 117 around 9:00 p.m.



Blomenkamp said the driver was fine. He said Boone County fire officials are no longer on scene.



ABC 17 News has a crew heading to the scene to confirm if the lanes are still closed.