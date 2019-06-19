Trailer fire in Rolla determined as arson
The trailer suffered major smoke and fire damage
Rolla, MO. - A trailer caught fire Tuesday night in Rolla, and the Missouri State Fire Investigator determined the fire was an arson.
The Rolla Rural Fire Protection District went to a trailer on County Road 8240 for a reported structure fire.
When crews arrived, they found a travel trailer with moderate smoke showing.
Crews battled the fire from inside the trailer.
The fire was quickly put out, but the interior of the trailer sustained major fire and smoke damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri arson hotline at 1-800-39-arson.