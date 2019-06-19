SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Trailer fire in Rolla determined as arson

The trailer suffered major smoke and fire damage

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 07:03 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 08:00 AM CDT

Rolla, MO. - A trailer caught fire Tuesday night in Rolla, and the Missouri State Fire Investigator determined the fire was an arson.

The Rolla Rural Fire Protection District went to a trailer on County Road 8240 for a reported structure fire. 

When crews arrived, they found a travel trailer with moderate smoke showing.

Crews battled the fire from inside the trailer.

 

 

The fire was quickly put out, but the interior of the trailer sustained major fire and smoke damage. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri arson hotline at 1-800-39-arson.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

Recommended Stories

Top Videos