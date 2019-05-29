Trash service resumes in Jefferson City

Jefferson City plans to resume trash service Tuesday and will service all streets that are in safe condition.

Republic Services has also opened its landfill daily from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drop-offs. Tipping fees will apply.

Britt Smith, the Public Works department's operation divisions director, said there is also a vegetation drop-off area near the trash landfill. It's located at Capitol Quarry.

"[The] city has been hauling brush out there since Friday," he said.

The public can also bring vegetation they've cleared up as well. It's free from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The trash landfill is at 5605 Moreau River Access Road and the vegetation landfill is down N. Shamrock Drive.