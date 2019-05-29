Trash service resumes in Jefferson City
Landfill open for drop-offs this week
Jefferson City plans to resume trash service Tuesday and will service all streets that are in safe condition.
Republic Services has also opened its landfill daily from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drop-offs. Tipping fees will apply.
Britt Smith, the Public Works department's operation divisions director, said there is also a vegetation drop-off area near the trash landfill. It's located at Capitol Quarry.
"[The] city has been hauling brush out there since Friday," he said.
The public can also bring vegetation they've cleared up as well. It's free from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The trash landfill is at 5605 Moreau River Access Road and the vegetation landfill is down N. Shamrock Drive.