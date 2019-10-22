SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Trial scheduled to begin for man accused of robbery, armed criminal action

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 05:40 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 07:22 AM CDT

Columbia teen trial for robbery armed criminal action

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a Columbia man accused of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Knowledge Wilson, 18, is accused of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Authorities said on Feb. 12 of this year, Wilson stole a man's gun and threatened the man with it. 

Boone County deputies said the victim told officers that the two agreed to meet when the victim decided to buy a handgun accessory from Wilson. They met near Wilson's home on Bethany Drive in February.

During that alleged meeting, the victim said Wilson stole his gun and threatened him with it. 

Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

