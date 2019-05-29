Troop B prepared for severe weather

Drivers encouraged to stay off roads

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it is prepared for potential severe weather Tuesday evening.

Adair, Macon, Randolph and Sullivan counties, all served by Troop B, are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Sgt. Eric Brown of Troop B said the patrol is prepared if severe weather strikes and more troopers can be called in if needed. He said he encourages people to not go out in the severe weather or drive in heavy rain.

Around 10:00 p.m. Brown said there was heavy rain, gusty winds and flash flooding in Macon, Missouri. He said Troop B hadn't heard reports of any severe weather events.

"It's best to let the emergency personnel have the roads to themselves to where they can respond to emergencies and check on people as needed," Brown said.

The watch comes after a tornado outbreak last week that affected mid-Missouri areas such as Mexico, Eldon and Jefferson City, where an EF-3 tornado tore a path through the middle of the city. Meanwhile, flooding continues on the Missouri River and its tributaries.