Troopers arrest man after Lake of the Ozarks boat crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: Rief pleaded guilty to operating a boat in a careless or imprudent manner. Charges of boating while intoxicated were not filed.

Troopers arrested Richard Rief, 46, on Wednesday night after officers were dispatched to the six mile mark cove at the Lake of the Ozarks for reports of a boat crash.

According to the boat incident report, Rief was attempting to back his vessel into his slip but went forward instead of backward, causing the boat to strike another dock.

Troopers said there was minor damage to the boat and was able to be driven from the scene.

Rief faces possible charges of leaving the scene of a vessel accident and a BWI.

According to public jail records, Rief was taken to the Camden County Jail and was later released.