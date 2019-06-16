Troopers arrest two women involved in missing persons case

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Two women involved in the kidnapping of Lilliana Pagano have been arrested.

Troopers tweeted Saturday that Julianna Pagano and Valerie Pagano were arrested Saturday in connection with a three-year missing persons case.

This comes after troopers arrested Jillanne Pagano on Wednesday.

Following a three year missing child investigation by @MSHPtrooperDDCC, Jillanne Pagano was arrested in North Carolina yesterday and the 5 year old missing child was safely recovered. ⬇️ — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 15, 2019

The U.S. Marshals Service said authorities found the child in Murphy, N.C., and turned the child over to the Cherokee County Department of Social Services on Wednesday. The child's mother, Jillanne Pagano, who was charged in May 2018 in Boone County with felony child abduction, was taken into custody by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, both Julianna and Valerie were booked into the Boone County Jail Friday night. Both posted bond and have been released.