Troopers arrest two women involved in missing persons case

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 12:55 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 09:50 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Two women involved in the kidnapping of Lilliana Pagano have been arrested.

Troopers tweeted Saturday that Julianna Pagano and Valerie Pagano were arrested Saturday in connection with a three-year missing persons case. 

This comes after troopers arrested Jillanne Pagano on Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said authorities found the child in Murphy, N.C., and turned the child over to the Cherokee County Department of Social Services on Wednesday. The child's mother, Jillanne Pagano, who was charged in May 2018 in Boone County with felony child abduction, was taken into custody by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, both Julianna and Valerie were booked into the Boone County Jail Friday night. Both posted bond and have been released.


