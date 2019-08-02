Troopers: Drugs found under hood of vehicle on I-70

Photo provided by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. -

Troopers arrested three men from Georgia on Thursday morning after authorities say they found nine pounds of drugs in their vehicle.

Troop F tweeted that a traffic stop for speeding turned into a drug bust. The tweet said, "Prevent engine overheating by NOT packing it with drugs."

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest reports, Edward Johnson, 27, Tatiyuana Taylor, 23, and Leonard Marshall, 28, were arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance.

As of 9:30 p.m., formal charges had not yet been filed.