Troopers increase patrols for holiday weekend

More Troopers on the Water this Weekend

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers increased patrols throughout the holiday weekend.

"Operation Dry Water is an attempt to promote safety on the water ways by making sure everyone has a sober captain and also making sure that they're operating within the laws of Missouri," said Brian Geier, a Missouri State Trooper.

The counting period for the 4th of July holiday started Wednesday night and lasts until late Sunday night.

Troopers are increasing patrols on mid-Missouri roads and waterways, including Lake of the Ozarks.

"This is the weekend where you have to be very safe you gotta be careful. A lot of boats out, a lot of people, a lot of partying," said Dave Bajier, a boater.

Troop F, which covers most of mid-Missouri, made 3 driving while intoxicated arrests and 2 boating while intoxicated arrests since the counting period started Wednesday night.

Since 2008, law enforcement agencies have stepped up their regulations for BWIs around the Fourth of July weekend.

There is a team of around 20 troopers on the lake at any given time and they will be working in 12 hour shifts to help keep safe.

"I think its good to have cops out there, keep everybody safe, a lot of boats , a lot of people drinking, a lot of bars where they can do it at, so just keep a sober captain with ya," said Dan Berger, a mechanic.

During the 4th of July counting period in 2018, troopers made 40 DWI arrests and 7 BWI arrests.

"Just be courteous of everybody there is a lot of people out there a lot of people tubing, a lot of kids, be careful of them and give everybody plenty of room," Berger said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating crashes.



