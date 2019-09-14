SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Troopers investigate rollover semi crash in Audrain County

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 09:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:32 PM CDT

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a semi in Audrain County on Friday night.

According to a tweet from Troop F, it was a rollover crash that involved hundreds of sheep.

Officials said nearby residents came to the scene with livestock trucks and sprayed the sheep with water to keep the animals cool.

Troopers did not specify where the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Pleasant Saturday, Summery Sunday

    Pleasant Saturday, Summery Sunday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos