Troopers investigate rollover semi crash in Audrain County

Photo provided by Troop F.

Photo provided by Troop F.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a semi in Audrain County on Friday night.

According to a tweet from Troop F, it was a rollover crash that involved hundreds of sheep.

Officials said nearby residents came to the scene with livestock trucks and sprayed the sheep with water to keep the animals cool.

Troopers did not specify where the crash occurred.

Rollover semi-truck crash in #AudrainCounty. 500 Sheep & no way to get out.



The driver is the business owner & this is his source of income.



These nearby residents showed up w/ livestock trucks, cut the trailer open & sprayed the sheep w/ water to cool them down.#ThisIsMO pic.twitter.com/DrR9FLzW16 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.