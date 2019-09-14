Troopers investigate rollover semi crash in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a semi in Audrain County on Friday night.
According to a tweet from Troop F, it was a rollover crash that involved hundreds of sheep.
Officials said nearby residents came to the scene with livestock trucks and sprayed the sheep with water to keep the animals cool.
Troopers did not specify where the crash occurred.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.