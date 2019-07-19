SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Truck catches fire near airport

  ABC 17 News

Jul 19, 2019 09:26 AM CDT

Jul 19, 2019 11:11 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A semi caught fire near the Columbia Regional Airport on Friday morning but no injuries were reported.

The truck that caught fire outside a U.S. Postal Service facility belongs to a postal service contractor, a USPS spokeswoman said. There was no damage to mail or USPS property, she said, and the driver was not inside the truck at the time of the fire.

Southern Boone Fire District firefighters said no one was hurt. Airport firefighters were also called to the scene.

The cause is under investigation. 


