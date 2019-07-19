Truck catches fire near airport

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A semi caught fire near the Columbia Regional Airport on Friday morning but no injuries were reported.

The truck that caught fire outside a U.S. Postal Service facility belongs to a postal service contractor, a USPS spokeswoman said. There was no damage to mail or USPS property, she said, and the driver was not inside the truck at the time of the fire.

Southern Boone Fire District firefighters said no one was hurt. Airport firefighters were also called to the scene.

The cause is under investigation.