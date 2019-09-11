Turkey vulture takes out power to University of Missouri campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A turkey vulture did not survive after taking out power to several University of Missouri campus buildings Wednesday.

Power was off to 28 buildings and three parking garages for about an hour starting at 6:47 a.m. after a turkey vulture landed on an electric pole and its wing hit a connector, MU spokesman Christian Basi said. The university and city power grids connect at the pole where the bird landed, Basi said.

Basi estimated the connector will be fixed by the end of the week. Until then the MU Power Plant will generate all the power for the campus, he said.