Tuscumbia man hurt after crashing into parked car

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A 26-year-old Tuscumbia was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he crashed into an unoccupied, parked car on Highway 54 in Miller County Saturday morning.

According to the Highway Patrol, Sawyer Rush was driving on Highway 54 near Walnut Grove Road when he hit an unoccupied SUV parked on the shoulder.

Rush apparently went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit several trees.

Troopers said his car ended up in the creek.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.