Tuscumbia schools go on lockdown after bullet found

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. - Administrators put the Miller County R-III campus on lockdown after a bullet was found in the school parking lot Tuesday.

"It was brought to the administration's attention that a single round of ammunition was found in the school's parking lot this morning," the school district wrote in a Facebook post. "It is unknown how or when the ammunition was placed on school property."

Sheriff's deputies were called to the school, which was placed on what the district deemed a "soft lockdown."

"No threats were found and the soft lockdown has been lifted at this time," the district wrote in the mid-morning post.