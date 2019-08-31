Two arrested after shots fired in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 8/31: Two people have been arrested and a child was hurt after shots were fired in northeast Columbia on Friday.

In a new release, Columbia Police said a child unintentionally suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

According to police, Latosha Hermelia Nichols, 39, and Purvis Hunt III, 42, both of Columbia, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the incident.

ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department investigated a report of shots fired in northeast Columbia on Friday night.

Officers responded to Whispering Meadows Court after 9 p.m. Several patrol vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene.

According to online dispatch records, the Columbia Fire Department also responded to the 2100 block of Whispering Meadows Court at 9:02 p.m. for a medical response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.