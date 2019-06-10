Two arrested in Cole County burglary at tornado-hit home

A home on Heritage Highway following the May tornado

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Two people were taken into custody Saturday after deputies say they stole several items from a home hit by last month's tornado.

According to a news release from the Cole County Sheriff's Office, items were stolen from a home in the 5500 block of Heritage Highway in June. The home was partially destroyed by an EF3 tornado in May so the residents were not living there at the time.

Several items were stolen including a Savage Arms Rifle. The residents of the home captured the suspects on video with security cameras and deputies were able to identify two people.

While questioning the suspects at their home, Cole County Sgt. Rebeca Rusk saw one of the stolen items -- a lawn mower -- in front of the suspect's garage, according to the department's statement. Both individuals, who were not named, were then arrested without incident for several counts of burglary.

Deputies found all the stolen items except the rifle in the suspect's home.