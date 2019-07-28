Two arrested in Moberly after traffic stop

John Hunt and Elizabeth Shepherd were arrested July 26 after a traffic stop in Moberly .

MOBERLY, Mo. - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Moberly on Friday.

In a news release, Moberly police said an officer stopped John Hunt in the area of Hagood Street at Franklin Street around 6 p.m. Friday when the officer recognized him from a parole warrant.

During the stop, officers searched the car Hunt was driving and found bags with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside. Officers reportedly discovered the bags belonged to Elizabeth Shepherd.

According to the release, Shepherd admitted the bags were hers and knew the drugs were inside.

Hunt is being held at the Randolph County Justice Center without bond.

Shepherd is being held on a $5,000 bond awaiting charges.