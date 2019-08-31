SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Two arrested on drug charges in Callaway County

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 12:29 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:29 AM CDT

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Two people were arrested Friday after Callaway County Sheriff's Deputies recovered nearly 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Russell Marrs, 55, of Herrman and Lee Ann McGowan, 35, of Tebbetts were arrested just before noon on Friday near County Road 456 and State Road PP in the Dixie area, according to a news release.

Deputies were investigating suspicious activity when they recovered the meth and drug paraphernalia from Marrs and McGowan.

Both were arrested for felony delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. McGowan was also booked for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Marrs was released after he posted his $8,000 bond. McGowan is being held in the Callaway County Jail on an $8,500 bond.

