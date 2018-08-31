29-year-old Sarah Davidson and 28-year-old Richard Nole

29-year-old Sarah Davidson and 28-year-old Richard Nole

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two more suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide on Sylvan Lane Monday night.

Police arrested 29-year-old Sarah Davidson and 28-year-old Richard Nole Thursday night, both on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Court documents said officers were sent to 1510 Sylvan Lane Apt. 204 around 11 p.m. Monday and found two gunshot victims; A man police later identified as Randall King II, 31, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators said the homicide is believed to have stemmed from a botched meth deal.

Police later found Nole and Davidson, who were allegedly present for the deal, at a nearby motel, and when police found Nole, he had gunshot injuries to his right hand. Nole was taken to the hospital, and while he was there, he said, "they tried to kill us," according to court documents.

Davidson told police she accompanied Nole to the apartment for the deal as "protection" for Daria Littleton.

Littleton was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators are still searching for a fourth suspect, 27-year-old Anthony Neill.

Police are searching for Anthony Neill in connection to a Columbia homicide investigation.