Two crashes on I-70 Missouri River bridge as rain moves through

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 01:48 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 03:07 PM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Two crashes on Interstate 70  at the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport caused traffic delays Friday afternoon.

No one was hurt in the first crash that happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman Gale Blomenkamp.

The delays were in the westbound lanes of I-70. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said tow trucks were on the way to the scene at 1:56 p.m. Friday, and the crash was cleared shortly after. 

Then, another crash was called out just before 3 p.m. on Friday, causing westbound delays.

 

 

