Two crashes on I-70 Missouri River bridge as rain moves through

A crash on the Missouri River Bridge on I-70 in Cooper County causes delays on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

A crash on the Missouri River Bridge on I-70 in Cooper County causes delays on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Two crashes on Interstate 70 at the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport caused traffic delays Friday afternoon.

A LIVESTREAM of the second crash can be viewed in the player below.

No one was hurt in the first crash that happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman Gale Blomenkamp.

The delays were in the westbound lanes of I-70. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said tow trucks were on the way to the scene at 1:56 p.m. Friday, and the crash was cleared shortly after.

LIVE PLAYBACK of the first scene can be viewed in the player below.

Then, another crash was called out just before 3 p.m. on Friday, causing westbound delays.