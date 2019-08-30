Two crashes on I-70 Missouri River bridge as rain moves through
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Two crashes on Interstate 70 at the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport caused traffic delays Friday afternoon.
No one was hurt in the first crash that happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman Gale Blomenkamp.
The delays were in the westbound lanes of I-70. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said tow trucks were on the way to the scene at 1:56 p.m. Friday, and the crash was cleared shortly after.
Then, another crash was called out just before 3 p.m. on Friday, causing westbound delays.
BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision Westbound I70 at the MO River bridge. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Joint Communications (@BCJC911) August 30, 2019