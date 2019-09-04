Two dead after head-on crash in Cole County

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Two people are dead and four have serious injuries after a head-on crash in Cole County Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened Tuesday at 8:59 p.m. on Route B near Clover Hill Lane.

Online crash reports said 19-year-old Sydney Shrag and 21-year-old Damani Winters were killed, after their vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on. 20-year-old Anthony Bertucci was in the same vehicle and was flown to University Hospital in serious condition.

51-year-old Aaron Hauzer, 46-year-old Twila Hauzer, and 67-year-old Bobbie Wilfawn were all taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials with the University Hospital said Twila Hauzer is now in fair condition.

Both Shrag and Winters were pronounced dead on scene by the Cole County Coroner.