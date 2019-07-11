Two hurt in Audrain County crash

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper works at the scene of a crash on Audrain County roads southeast of Centralia on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. ABC 17 News modified the photo to obscure a license plate number.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: Two people suffered serious injuries in the Wednesday crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.

Troopers said a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hunter King, 17, struck the passenger side of a 2003 Mazda Tribute at a four-way intersection. The report said both vehicles went off the road and into a ditch.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, Emily Clarahan, 23, and the passenger, Colt Reams, 24, suffered serious injuries. Reams was flown to a hospital in Columbia and Clarahan was taken by ambulance.

King was not injured, according to the crash report.

As of Thursday morning, Clarahan was in fair condition, and Reams was in serious condition.

Authorities said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

ORIGINAL: Two people suffered injuries in a crash on a gravel road Wednesday afternoon in Audrain County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said one of the two injured people was flown to a hospital in a helicopter.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Few details were immediately available, but Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller said the crash happened at county roads 989 and 924, about 1 mile south of Highway 22, southeast of Centralia.

Look for more details on this developing story.