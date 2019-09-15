Two in custody after cars crash into Jefferson City buildings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police responded to two separate crashes Saturday involving damage to buildings, which led to both drivers being taken into custody.

Around 8 a.m. officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Ventura Avenue of a vehicle that had run into an apartment complex.

Officers determined that the driver drove off the road while attempting to strike a pedestrian running across the parking lot. Police say the driver and the pedestrian had been in an altercation before the incident.

Police are recommending charges of domestic assault, careless and reckless driving, felony property damage and driving while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a second crash around 3 p.m. Saturday, this one involving a vehicle striking a home in the 900 block of Sardonyx Drive.

Officers said the female driver showed signs of impairment. She was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and refused treatment. After the investigation, the driver was taken into custody.

The City of Jefferson Code Enforcement Unit was called to the scene to inspect the home due to the damage.