Two injured after boat capsized at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - Two people were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries after their boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.

According to online Missouri State Highway Patrol boating reports, Troy Garison, 55, of Lees Summit, was driving a 2000 Cigarette on the Gravois Arm around 5:20 p.m. when the boat capsized.

The report said the boat was going too fast for the conditions of the water and overturned.

Two passengers on the boat, Dawn Briney, 48, of Kansas; and Audra Erk, 38, of Pleasant Hill, were ejected from the boat.

The report said neither passengers nor driver were wearing a life vest when the boat capsized.

Garison was not injured, according to the report.