Two injured after crash on Missouri Blvd in Jefferson City

Crash happened early Tuesday morning

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 10:42 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:43 AM CDT

The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a two vehicle crash that left two injured early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Missouri Blvd.

According to the crash report, 29-year-old Seth Forck was driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and traveling westbound on the right lane of U.S. 50 when he approached the intersection of Missouri Blvd and struck the passenger side of a 1998 Chevrolet S-10, driven by 55-year-old Alan Miller.

Miller was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Forck was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Jefferson City Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

