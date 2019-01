A crash on Paris Road on Friday morning sent two people to the hospital.

A crash on Paris Road on Friday morning sent two people to the hospital.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Paris Road and Highway 63 just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

First responders on scene said it was the result of a two-vehicle crash that happened after the driver of one vehicle failed to yield.

Both people were taken to the hospital and were conscious and breathing, according to the first responders. They did not say the condition of the two people.