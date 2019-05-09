Two Jefferson City men sentenced for planning to distribute meth

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Two men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a meth distribution scheme.

Javiar Rosser, 32, and Robert Istill McNair, 32, were the latest people sentenced to prison. They and three others, were apart of a drug ring that distributed meth to people via the U.S. Postal Service. Shadeed Muhammed, 43, of Compton, California, James Larkins, 39, of Columbia, and Bria Lanier-Richie, 24, of St. Louis were also sentenced.

Rosser was sentenced to six years in prison without parole, while McNair received three years without parole.

All five pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy which authorities say started in January 2016, and ended in April 2017.