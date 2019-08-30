Two Jefferson City schools put on 'lockout'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City middle school and high school briefly were put on "lockout" Friday afternoon.

The district says during a lockout school campuses are secured because of an external threat or other issue outside the school. Students and staff are directed to go inside the building and all exterior doors are secured.

The lockouts at about 1:45 p.m. Friday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Capital City High School were "out of an abundance of caution due to an external threat," the district said in posts on social media. Jefferson City police recommended the district take the action, the post said.

The lockout was lifted at 1:56 p.m.

Part of the district's phone system was also down Friday. The district was encouraging parents to email tanya.fisher@jcschools.us to communicate with Capital City High School or kim.pike@jcschools.us to communicate with Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

