SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Two Jefferson City schools put on 'lockout'

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 01:56 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:59 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City middle school and high school briefly were put on "lockout" Friday afternoon.

The district says during a lockout school campuses are secured because of an external threat or other issue outside the school. Students and staff are directed to go inside the building and all exterior doors are secured.

The lockouts at about 1:45 p.m. Friday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Capital City High School were "out of an abundance of caution due to an external threat," the district said in posts on social media. Jefferson City police recommended the district take the action, the post said.

The lockout was lifted at 1:56 p.m.

 

 

Part of the district's phone system was also down Friday. The district was encouraging parents to email tanya.fisher@jcschools.us to communicate with Capital City High School or kim.pike@jcschools.us to communicate with Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Afternoon showers stick around

    Afternoon showers stick around

Recommended Stories

Top Videos