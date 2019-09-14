Two killed and one injured in separate shootings in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Three people were shot in two separate shootings late Friday and early Saturday in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers found Sam Baldwin IV, 28, and Nadria Wright, 18, near Forest Ave. and Grand Ave. on Friday just before midnight with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Wright later died at the hospital.

Later, around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports that someone had been shot in the area of Park Ave. and 5th Ave, which is less than a mile from the scene near Forest and Grand Avenues.

The victim, 19-year-old E’quan Spain, was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle, police say, where they were pronounced deceased.

All of the victims were from Columbia. No arrests have been made and there was no suspect description in the statement released by CPD Saturday afternoon.

"The Columbia Police Department needs the community's help with both of these shootings and deaths," the statement said. "Anyone with any information on either or both of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS to remain anonymous."

ABC 17 News was at both scenes as police were investigating.

Keiyaa Gooden was walking with her friends when they heard gunshots near Forest Ave. and Grand Ave.

"All we heard was like, pop pop pop pop..." Gooden said, "And so we just started running... and we were like, those are guns, those are not fireworks, and were were just hysterical."

Gooden and her friend ran to a nearby gas station and watched the police flood to the scene.

She said her initial feeling was fear, and that she doesn't feel safe in her neighborhood.

"Everyday you are going to hear police sirens," Gooden said. "It's just like you don't know wher you can be to be totally safe from gunfire or violence."

Gooden said the scene happened on the corner of her street.

"Were they looking for someone on my street? Would they shoot again? Would they shoot on my street? There's a park right there, would they shoot the kids at the park?" Gooden asked. "My school is right there... it's just like, overwhelming."