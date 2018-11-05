Two killed in Randolph County head-on crash

FILE IMAGE (KMIZ - 2017)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two people are dead and one is suffering moderate injuries after a head-on crash in Randolph County.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday on US 24 south of Huntsville.

According to the MSHP crash report, an SUV being driven by Kayla Cox, 31, was traveling east on the highway when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck driven by 67-year-old David Dunn.

The crash killed Cox and her passenger, 47-year-old John Birmingham.

Dunn received moderate injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

No one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol.