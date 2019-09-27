Two murder suspects charged in recent Columbia violence

Aaron Harris (left) and Javion Lawhorn-Wallace are charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 on two different shootings from the same night.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two people were charged with murder in connection with recent gun deaths in Columbia, according to court documents that became available on Thursday.

Aaron Harris, 26, of Columbia was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the Sept. 14 death of E'quan Spain, 19, near Park Avenue and Fifth Street.

Javion M. Wallace-Lawhorn, 30, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Sept. 13 death of Nadria Wright near Forest and Grand avenues.

Wallace-Lawhorn was allegedly driving a white Mercedes SUV the night of Sept. 13 and was seen on surveillance footage driving around in parking lots near the murder scene.

Wright and Sam Baldwin IV, 28, were also driving in the area and were in the McDonalds drive through near Forest and Grand avenues. When the vehicle Wright and Baldwin were in turned on Grand Avenue, Wallace-Lawhorn accelerated his vehicle and pulled next to theirs, court documents said. He then allegedly fired gunshots into Wright and Baldwin's vehicle.

The gunshots killed Wright and hurt Baldwin.

Police said Wallace-Lawhorn and Baldwin were on opposing sides of a feud, according to court documents.

Wallace-Lawhorn has not yet been arrested.

In connection with Spain's death on Sept. 15, Harris was accused of driving the car where Michael Leon Anderson, 28, and Spain were sitting in the back seat, court documents said.

The three men were allegedly shooting at a white Jaguar vehicle during the incident, and while Anderson was shooting, Spain was struck by a bullet from Anderson's gun and later died, according to court documents.

Anderson was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He's in the Boone County Jail on no bond.

Harris and Wallace-Lawhorn had warrants ordered for their arrest but have not yet been arrested.