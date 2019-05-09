Two people arrested after burglary and chase in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police said they've arrested two people in connection to a burglary and chase Wednesday night.

One of those arrested has been identified as Carmen Chase, who goes by Cassandra. According to court documents, Chase ran out of Dillard's with eight stolen handbags, leaving the scene in a Kia Sorrento.

Cole County deputies allegedly found the vehicle in the area of West Truman Boulevard and Highway 50. Deputies tried to stop the suspects and that's when they took off, court documents said. Police used spike strips to disable the car and then took both suspects into custody.

According to court documents, police found drug paraphernalia and and alprazolam, which is a controlled substance. Authorities said tests came back confirming Chase was impaired while she was driving.

Court documents said Chase admitted to stealing the handbags, which were valued at $1,734 in total, and driving while under the influence of heroin and cocaine.