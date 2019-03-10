SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Two people hurt in Jefferson City crash

Posted: Mar 09, 2019 07:46 PM CST

Updated: Mar 09, 2019 07:46 PM CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Route B at Tanner Bridge Road.

According to Jefferson City police, Alejandro Moreno-Arenos, 44, ran a red light while going eastbound on Route B around 2 p.m. They said he drove into the path of Michael Schulte, 31, who was going northbound in the intersection.

They collided, and Moreno-Arenos went off the left-side of the road, down an embankment and into a creek.

Moreno-Arenos was taken University Hospital with moderate injuries. Schulte was transported by private vehicle to St Mary’s Hospital, also with moderate injuries.

