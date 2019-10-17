SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Two people in custody after chase in Columbia

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 09:42 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 07:28 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two people are in custody after a chase in Columbia, according to police.

Police said an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle for a registration violation, but the driver did not pull over. The pursuit ended on Creasy Springs Road near Sunny Ridge Lane when one of the vehicle's tires blew out.

An officer at the scene said two people tried to run away after the vehicle stopped, but were taken into custody shortly after.

The officer said there was no reason to believe the pursuit was connected to a pursuit earlier Wednesday night near downtown Columbia.

 

