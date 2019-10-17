Two people in custody after chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two people are in custody after a chase in Columbia, according to police.

Police said an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle for a registration violation, but the driver did not pull over. The pursuit ended on Creasy Springs Road near Sunny Ridge Lane when one of the vehicle's tires blew out.

An officer at the scene said two people tried to run away after the vehicle stopped, but were taken into custody shortly after.

The officer said there was no reason to believe the pursuit was connected to a pursuit earlier Wednesday night near downtown Columbia.