Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - Maries County authorities are asking for the public's help after a burglary, according to a Facebook post from the Maries County Sheriff's Office.

According to the post, a male and female stole three guitars from Kingdom Life Revival Church in Vichy around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies say surveillance video shows the pair going into the church and walking up to the guitars that were stored on stage.