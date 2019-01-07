Two people taken into custody in Camden County

Authorities say two people are in custody after they stole a truck, trailer and a bass boat, according to a post on the Camden County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.

The two suspects tried to flee law enforcement and were chased through Camden county and Camdenton.

One suspect was taken into custody before 6 a.m. Sunday and a few hours later authorities found the second suspect.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office assisted the Lebanon Police Department with the incident.