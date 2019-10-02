Two vehicles badly damaged in Stadium Boulevard crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two vehicles were badly damaged in a collision that slowed traffic on a major Columbia street during the Wednesday evening rush.
Images from the scene of the crash on Stadium Boulevard between College Park Drive and Rollins Road showed heavy front-end damage to two vehicles and a long line of traffic. It wasn't immediately clear how badly the vehicles' occupants were injured.
BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision on Stadium between College Park Dr and Rollins Rd. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Joint Communications (@BCJC911) October 2, 2019
