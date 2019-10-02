Two vehicles badly damaged in Stadium Boulevard crash

First responders and tow-truck crews work at the scene of a crash on Stadium Boulevard in Columbia on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two vehicles were badly damaged in a collision that slowed traffic on a major Columbia street during the Wednesday evening rush.

Images from the scene of the crash on Stadium Boulevard between College Park Drive and Rollins Road showed heavy front-end damage to two vehicles and a long line of traffic. It wasn't immediately clear how badly the vehicles' occupants were injured.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision on Stadium between College Park Dr and Rollins Rd. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@ BCJC911 ) October 2, 2019

