UM Curators approve 2020 budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri System Board of curators approved a $3.5 billon budget Thursday at its meeting in Columbia.

The 2020 budget includes $1.6 billion for salaries and wages across the system, which is 48 percent of the entire budget.

The budget also sets aside $514.9 million for employee benefits, taking up 25 percent of the budget.

Mizzou's budget for salary and wages in 2020 is $795.1 million and $233 million for benefits. The projected total for 2019 is $780.9 million and $217.4 million for benefits.

Earlier this year, The University of Missouri Columbia announced nearly 100 faculty members accepted a buyout program.

ABC 17 previously reported on Mizzou's reallocation of funds, which decreased budgets in several programs across the university.

During the President's report, UM System President Mun Choi said the number of freshman accepted at Mizzou is up by 17.1 percent from last year.

The other universities in the system however are not seeing as big of a boost. UMKC is seeing a 1.1 percent increase in freshman enrollment from, while UMSL and Missouri S&T in Rolla are seeing decreases in enrollment.

Choi said the universities will start to work on a social media marketing strategies Mizzou has been using for a couple years, "The growth that Mizzou has experienced over the past two years has been phenomenal. It took a lot of hard work from individuals at this campus, and also they were very effective in leveraging social media."

UMSL has a 10.6 percent decrease from last year's enrollment numbers, and Missouri S&T has a 8.7 percent decrease.