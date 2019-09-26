UM curators to discuss two $100 million hospital expansions

MU hospital expansions

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Board of Curators is set to discuss two multi-million dollar hospital expansion projects when its meets Thursday in Kansas City.

Part of the preliminary capital projects plan for fiscal years 2021-2025 includes an inpatient expansion project for Women's and Children's Hospital set for 2021, and another for University Hospital set for 2024. Each project has a price tag of $100 million.

The expansion of Women's and Children's will include a 92,000-square-foot addition, along with renovating the current space. According to the executive summary of the project, a study of the building built in 1972 showed the hospital doesn't meet contemporary standards for clinical functions.

The summary says inpatient beds do not meet size benchmarks and inequalities in room size and quality can create patient satisfaction and safety issues. Another concern is the layout of the surgical department, with the summary saying it is inefficient and many of the operating rooms are undersized.

According to the curators' documents, the Women's and Children's hospital project will be funded by $5 million dollars in gifts, and the remaining $95 million by debt.

The expansion of University Hospital cites similar issues regarding room size and safety concerns. The specific size of this project is still in the works.

The executive summary says "there are significant operational and engineering challenges in maintaining a building over 60 years old for contemporary, complex patient care." The study will evaluate whether to demolish or reuse parts of the existing facilities.

The document states the University Hospital expansion will be funded entirely by debt.

A UM System spokesman said the system is always looking at different funding options such as financial gifts for projects such as these. He said where the money comes from for these projects could change.

