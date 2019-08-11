United States to investigate Epstein's death

CNN image Jeffrey Epstein (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office/AP)

The United States is investigating the death of Jeffery Epstein after an apparent suicide in jail, according to the Associated Press.

AP said a U.S. official assured that "allegations of sexual abuse and conspiracy will not be cast aside."

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says that Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell morning. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to AP.

AP said a person familiar with the incident but has not been authorized to discuss it publicly said Epstein had been placed on suicide watch. According to AP, this came after another incident in which he was found with bruises on his neck. This happened a little over two weeks ago.

But AP said the unnamed person says he was "taken off watch at the end of July" and "wasn't on it at the time of death."