University of Missouri fires former swimming coach, closes Title IX investigation

The University of Missouri men's and women’s swimming and diving coach Greg Rhodenbaugh is placed on paid administrative leave on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri fired a former swimming coach that was the subject of a Title IX investigation, according to a news release.

Officials with University of Missouri Athletics said the investigation was closed because the university terminated former swimming coach Greg Rhodenbaugh's employment.

This comes after the university put Rhodenbaugh on administrative leave last fall over concerns about his team management practices and the university began an investigation.

Officials said since Rhodenbaugh is no longer a university employee, there will be no longer be a final Title IX report issued.

"If an individual's employment status ends and a Title IX investigation is currently ongoing, the investigation is typically closed," said Andrea Hayes, assistant vice chancellor for Civil Rights and Title IX. "This does not indicate that there was a finding that an individual was cleared."

Greg Anderson, Rhodenbaugh's attorney, told ABC 17 News that a few swimmers on the team complained about the former coach to university officials and that started a "discrimination" case in the Title IX office. Anderson said he saw nothing discriminatory in Rhodenbaugh's behavior, and called on the school to stop accusing Rhodenbaugh of such to "defame" him.