University of Missouri gets $1.28 million

University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright (right) thanks Ronald J. Boain after Boain announced his $1.28 million donation to the Department of Physics and Astronomy on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. [Courtesy University of Missouri]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A donation of more than $1 million will help support physics and astronomy education at the University of Missouri.

University leaders held an event Friday to announce the $1.28 million donation from 1965 MU graduate Ronald J. Boain. The money will go to the Department of Physics and Astronomy to pay for professional development costs, such as fees for on-campus speakers, career fairs and financial support for interns, MU said in a news release.

Boain has two degrees from MU -- a bachelor's and a master's, the university said. He was involved with several space projects while he worked for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He and his wife moved back to Columbia from California after Boain retired in 2016.