University of Missouri offers new safety app for students

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri is now promoting a new application aimed at increasing the safety of students walking on or off campus.

MU police received an anonymous report related to a possible sexual assault at the end of last week, and while they are still investigating, police are recommending the use of Rave Guardian.

A mobile application that allows friends and family to virtually watch until they make it to their destination.

The app also allows students to press a "911 emergency button" and it will notify police along with their address if they run into any danger.

However, ABC 17 spoke to several students on campus today and no one had heard of the app.

MU student Sandra Gomez said this is the first time she's heard about it, even though she has already received two sexual assault notifications emails from MU this school year.

"Especially with a lot of the recent activity going on. I know I wouldn't feel safe walking home alone," Gomez said.

Gomez said it is unsettling to walk home after dinner or a late class by herself.

She said she thinks an app like this could give her and her parents some reassurance.

ABC 17 signed up for the app to see how it worked.

You must have an active student email to register. The user can then add their address, vehicle, medical information and any emergency contacts.

When the user is ready to leave for their destination, the user can add a guardian or any contact allowing them the ability to watch the user's movements virtually until they make it to their destination.

Once the user makes it to their location, the user and the guardian will receive a notification to say they've made it.