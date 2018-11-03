SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

University of Missouri to host annual Veterans Day Parade

Vigil starts off Veteran Celebration Week

By:

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 07:39 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 07:39 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The university celebrates veterans for an entire week. A 24-hour vigil at the War Memorial at the Boone County Courthouse kicked off the celebrations at 11:11 a.m. Friday.

Every hour, 11 minutes after the hour, ROTC cadets name veterans from Boone County who have died.

The parade will start at the Columns on Mizzou’s campus, go down 8th Street and end at the courthouse.

A ceremony will take place after the parade with a guest speaker.

Copyright © 2018 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday November 2 Evening Weather Video

    Friday November 2 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos