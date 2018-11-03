University of Missouri to host annual Veterans Day Parade

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The university celebrates veterans for an entire week. A 24-hour vigil at the War Memorial at the Boone County Courthouse kicked off the celebrations at 11:11 a.m. Friday.

Every hour, 11 minutes after the hour, ROTC cadets name veterans from Boone County who have died.

The parade will start at the Columns on Mizzou’s campus, go down 8th Street and end at the courthouse.

A ceremony will take place after the parade with a guest speaker.