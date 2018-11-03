SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

UPDATE: Rock Quarry Road scene cleared, lanes open

By:

Posted: Nov 03, 2018 03:32 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 04:00 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: The crash scene is now cleared and southbound Rock Quarry is now back open.

ABC 17 News crews report both ways should be open soon.

Officials on scene were not able to give our crews details, but we have reached out to the Columbia Police and Fire Departments for more information on injuries and possible cause.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rock Quarry Road near Stags Way is completely closed due to a car collision.

Boone County Joint Communications reported that motorists should use an alternate route.

ABC 17 News has a crew on scene and we will update with the latest information.

Copyright © 2018 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday November 2 Evening Weather Video

    Friday November 2 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos