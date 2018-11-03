UPDATE: Rock Quarry Road scene cleared, lanes open

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: The crash scene is now cleared and southbound Rock Quarry is now back open.



ABC 17 News crews report both ways should be open soon.



Officials on scene were not able to give our crews details, but we have reached out to the Columbia Police and Fire Departments for more information on injuries and possible cause.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rock Quarry Road near Stags Way is completely closed due to a car collision.



Boone County Joint Communications reported that motorists should use an alternate route.



ABC 17 News has a crew on scene and we will update with the latest information.